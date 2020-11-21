First fish cargo ship arrives at Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD: Under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to kick start operations at the Gwadar Port, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken the initiative which resulted in arrival of the first fish carrier containing 200 tons of fish from international waters at Gwadar. The fish will be shipped to China in reefer containers opening up a new era of prosperity and growth for the people of Balochistan and the economy of the country.

Pakistan Customs is all geared up to realize the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Gwadar into an International Transit trade Hub and facilitate trade through Gwadar Port. FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10.03.2020.-PR

