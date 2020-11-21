AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

APP 21 Nov 2020

BEIJING: A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesman said on Friday that any attempt to sabotage the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project would not succeed and with support of the international community, both China and Pakistan could work together to ensure its success.

"I have already made my response to this issue. No attempt to sabotage the CPEC will succeed," Zhao Lijian made his remarks during his briefing while answering a question about Foreign Minister and DG ISPR joint briefing during which they accused India of supporting terrorist forces and sabotaging CPEC.

He said China opposed all forms of terrorism and also opposed double standard on counter terrorism.

"China calls on the international community, the regional countries in particular to carry out counter terrorism cooperation and safeguard collective security," he added.

While commending Pakistan on its positive contribution to global counter terrorism cause, he said the Chinese side firmly supported Pakistan's efforts in countering terrorism, safeguarding its country and regional peace and security.

He reiterated that the CPEC was an important and pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative and it was not only important for common development of the two countries but also for regional connectivity and prosperity.

"We are confident that with support of the international community, China and Pakistan can work together to ensure the success of the CPEC," he said.

Recently Pakistan shared a dossier with the international community which has incriminating evidence of India harbouring, training and financing terrorist networks that not only seek to destabilize Pakistan but also the disruption of the CPEC.

