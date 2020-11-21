AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
SC comes down hard on Khyber Medical University

Zulfiqar Ahmad 21 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: The apex court on Friday came down hard on the administration of Khyber Medical University - a public research university located in Peshawar - over its flawed admission policy. Justice Mushir Alam, who was hearing a petition filed against violation of merit by the medical university while giving admissions, reprimanded a representative of the university saying he must not try to mislead the court.

The judge said there was clear contradiction in the prospectus, advertisement in the newspapers, and the admission policy of the university. He said the time of the court was wasted due to the flawed admission policy of the university, adding it was wrong policy of the university due to which a lot of cases were filed in the court.

"The future of hundreds of students is at stake just because of a flawed admission policy and ...due to which such a huge resource is wasted," he remarked.

The counsel for a petitioner, who dragged the university administration to the top court of the country, after a student from Haripur was granted admission instead of facilitating a student from a less-developed area, said that his client had studied from Amazai - an administrative unit, known as Union council of Buner District in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa - while the student who got admission in university had studied abroad.

"For only 40 days, he had studied in Amazai, and then he managed to get admission in the medical college, while a poor student who studied in the village throughout his academic career, was dropped out," he contended.

The counsel further said that the seminary where the student claims of studying for forty days was closed for vacations, then how did he manage to get certificates.

At this, Justice Alam questioned the university management why the certificates of the student in question were not checked before granting him admission, as concerned deputy commissioner and the seminary can also issue fake certificates.

He directed the university to apprise the court by Monday after checking all the records that how the student managed to get admission in the university, and warning or else the court will issue orders on merit.

