Nov 21, 2020
Pakistan

2.7 million complaints lodged on Citizen's Portal

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: People have lodged 2.7 million complaints on the Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP), according to quarterly performance review of the federal government organisations functioning in the provinces in the light of the PCP dashboards, issued by PM's Office.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that since, October 2018, Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP) has emerged as the most trusted medium for grievance redressal country-wide as it has empowered common man in the true sense by giving him voice for redressal of grievances.

Over three million registrations in the two years with 25,000 per month; portrays immense public trust in this system. People have lodged 2.7 million complaints with 94 percent resolution and a total of 617,000 complaints have posted satisfactory feedback.

To receive and process public complaints, 8913 PCP-dashboards have been created for officers of all government organisations across the country. Apart from the provincial departments, dashboards have also been created for officers of the federal government organisations functioning in the provinces.

As per "PCP User's Guidelines Manual", a set procedure is in place for periodic performance review of the complaints at various levels. However, a collective performance review of the federal government organisations functioning in the provinces was lacking.

Thus, to bridge the gap, PMDU proposed to entrust the responsibility of periodic performance evaluation/ review of the federal dashboards to the Office of the Governor concerned.

Keeping in view the above, the prime minister has been pleased to approve the proposal and desired that the governor concerned shall carry-out periodic performance evaluation/ review of the PCP-dashboards of federal government's organisations as per the SOPs approved (copy enclosed).

For better understanding and smooth implementation of the directive, a senior level focal person shall be nominated for regular liaison with PMDU/PMO.

The PMDU has also been directed to create exclusive dashboards for governors' offices and carry-out orientation of the nominated focal persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

