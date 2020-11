PMSA rescues 16 fishermen

KARACHI: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Friday rescued 16 stranded fishermen after their boat stuck in the open sea. The spokesperson said that the rescue operation was conducted after a boat with 16 fishermen on board capsized in the open sea from 95 nautical miles from Gwadar. Getting the information, the PMSA patrolling ship was tasked to rescue the stranded fishermen. The security agency successfully rescued 16 fishermen and shifted them to Gwadar.