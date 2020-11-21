Gas Utility Court awards 5-year imprisonment, fine individual

KARACHI: The Gas Utility Court District West Karachi awarded a conviction and announced punishment of 5 years imprisonment in jail and fine of Rs300,000 to an individual. The individual has already paid complete quantum of loss, Rs361,000 to SSGC through the Court. He was sent to jail immediately after announcement of award.

This is a case of using illegal direct connection of gas for commercial purposes regd vide FIR 51/2019 in SSGC Police Station, Karachi. It may be remembered that 4 times bail applications of said individual were rejected by Hon Court.

DG SS&CGTO Brig Muhammad Abuzar (R) told that SSGCL is continuously carrying out Counter Gas Theft Operations and aggressively contesting the prosecution cases.

He appealed the general public to support SSGC efforts against gas theft accused by reporting the crime on 1199 or watsapp the pictures on 0323-8213346 or email the same on [email protected] He also added that an informer can claim 5% of the gas theft recovered amount, as per Gas Theft Control and Recovery Act 2016.

He further said that due to these individuals we all suffer so badly, and gas is not left to run the industrial and commercial activities or homes. Gas theft is a crime against society; lets all finish it once and for all.-PR

