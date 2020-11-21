AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Gas Utility Court awards 5-year imprisonment, fine individual

21 Nov 2020

KARACHI: The Gas Utility Court District West Karachi awarded a conviction and announced punishment of 5 years imprisonment in jail and fine of Rs300,000 to an individual. The individual has already paid complete quantum of loss, Rs361,000 to SSGC through the Court. He was sent to jail immediately after announcement of award.

This is a case of using illegal direct connection of gas for commercial purposes regd vide FIR 51/2019 in SSGC Police Station, Karachi. It may be remembered that 4 times bail applications of said individual were rejected by Hon Court.

DG SS&CGTO Brig Muhammad Abuzar (R) told that SSGCL is continuously carrying out Counter Gas Theft Operations and aggressively contesting the prosecution cases.

He appealed the general public to support SSGC efforts against gas theft accused by reporting the crime on 1199 or watsapp the pictures on 0323-8213346 or email the same on [email protected] He also added that an informer can claim 5% of the gas theft recovered amount, as per Gas Theft Control and Recovery Act 2016.

He further said that due to these individuals we all suffer so badly, and gas is not left to run the industrial and commercial activities or homes. Gas theft is a crime against society; lets all finish it once and for all.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Gas Utility Court awards 5-year imprisonment, fine individual

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Resolution of construction sector's issues: PM directs Telecommunication & Nepra to work with SBP

Low-cost and affordable housing finance: SBP announces new regulatory incentives

Two urea plants: Ministry under pressure to extend period of cheap RLNG supply

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.