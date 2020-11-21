KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 168,239 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,331 tonnes of import cargo and 47,908 tonnes of export cargo including 5,815 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 120,331 tonnes comprised of 44,396 tonnes of containerised cargo; 1,670 tonnes of bulk cargo; 3,142 tonnes of sugar; 1,383 tonnes of DAP; 15,369 tonnes of wheat; 2,871 tonnes of plam kernel expeller and 51,500 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 47,908 tonnes comprised of 43,066 tonnes of containerised cargo; 492 tonnes of bulk cargo and 4,350 tonnes of clinkers.

As many as 5,815 containers comprising of 2,645 containers import and 3,170 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 1,112 of 20's and 732 of 40's loaded while 01 of 20's and 34 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,322 of 20's and 416 of 40's loaded containers while 112 of 20's and 452 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were five ships namely Edison, Xin Pu Dong, Ubena, Pioneer Elite and River Globe carrying containers, clinker and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were five vessels viz. Xin Pu Dong, MT Shalamar, TS Delta, Pan Crocus and Aggelos-B carrying containers, oil tanker, fertilizer, clinker and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Botany Bay, Barbra and Minoan Grace carrying containers and sugar respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are four vessels viz. Cosco Kaohsiung, MSC Jasmine, Northern Dedication and AS Sicilia carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Friday while six vessels viz. X-Press Guernsey, AS Sophia, Star Omicron, Chem Amsterdam, Team Challenge and STI Memphis carrying containers, wheat, fertilizer, rock phosphate and mogas respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 216,050 tonnes comprising 193,440 tonnes of import cargo and 22,610 tonnes of export cargo including 2,409 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 193,440 tonnes includes 54,250 tonnes of coal; 42,005 tonnes of LNG; 14,500 tonnes of wheat; 17,184 tonnes of gas oil; 9,000 tonnes of palm oil; 24,738 tonnes of steel coil; 614 tonnes of sugar; 3,248 tonnes of LPG, 4,740 tonnes of palm kernel and 23,161 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 22,610 tonnes includes 22,610 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 2,409 containers comprising of 1,219 containers import and 1,190 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There were four ships namely MED Okinawa, Kaley, PGC Periklis and ST Memphis carrying containers, coal, chemical and gas oil respectively are expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

A total number of eleven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, wheat, LPG, LNG, gas oil, palm kernel and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as eighteen vessels viz. Jeppesen Maersk, Suzakali, Vavolet, Star Fighter, MTM Montreal, Chem Stream, Tiger Summer, Golden Denise, African Bari Bird, Starling Svea, White Purl, Gas Amazon, UACC Eagle, Maistros, Tiger Harmony, MTM Fair Field, Evo Usuki and Moga-1 carrying containers, steel coil, coal, chemical, cement, canola, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Jeppesen Maersk, Ejnan, Gas Amazon and Maistros carrying containers, LNG, LPG and mogas respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Engro Elengy Terminal, SSGC LPG Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Friday.

There were three ships namely MSC Pilar and CMA CGM Field and Ejnan carrying containers and LNG due to arrive on Friday while another ship namely Esperanza-N carrying containers is due to arrive on Saturday.

