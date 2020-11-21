Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Friday (November 20, 2020).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 19-11-2020 In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 9,300 180 9,480 9,480 NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs 9,967 193 10,160 10,160 NIL
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
