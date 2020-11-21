AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

UK borrowing hits new record as Sunak readies spending plan

Reuters 21 Nov 2020

LONDON: Britain borrowed a record 215 billion pounds ($285 billion) in the first seven months of the financial year, highlighting the challenge facing finance minister Rishi Sunak as he prepares new spending plans. Borrowing in October alone came in below all economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll at 22.3 billion pounds, and September's borrowing was also revised sharply lower.

But debt remained only slightly lower than a 60-year high as a share of the economy. Separate official data published on Friday showed retail sales rose 1.2% in October, and were 5.8% higher than a year earlier, stronger than all poll forecasts.

However, retailers face a grim November with many shops closed due to the latest restrictions to slow the coronavirus pandemic which has hit Britain harder than other big economies. The British government is on course to borrow close to 400 billion pounds this financial year, the highest borrowing relative to the size of the economy since World War Two.

"This is the responsible thing to do, but it's also clear that over time it's right we ensure the public finances are put on a sustainable path," finance minister Rishi Sunak said. The government's Office for Budget Responsibility will publish new forecasts of borrowing on Nov. 25, and Sunak will unveil spending plans for the next financial year too.

The government has already said it will approve the biggest increase in military spending since the Cold War. But newspapers reported Sunak would freeze the pay of teachers and police, and the government has refused to confirm it will keep foreign aid spending at 0.7% of GDP.

Public debt has surged and stood at 2.077 trillion pounds or 100.8% of annual economic output in October, the Office for National Statistics said. Stronger growth in the economy in the third quarter meant that as a share of GDP, debt was down slightly from September's peak of 101.2%, the highest level since 1960/61.

The ONS trimmed its estimate for April-September borrowing by 15.9 billion pounds after lower-than-expected spending on the government's flagship job protection scheme and higher-than-expected value added tax receipts. Britain, for now at least, can borrow cheaply to fund its spending surge, much of which is likely to end once the pandemic passes.

But the Bank of England has warned that some long-term economic damage or scarring is likely. Last month the International Monetary Fund said Britain would probably need to raise taxes after the pandemic to fill the gap. Friday's data show unexpected strength in the retail sector in October, before a four-week Covid lockdown took effect in England this month.

UK borrowing hits new record as Sunak readies spending plan

Proposed agreements: IPPs still in the dark about templates

$1bn allocated to rebuild Afghanistan, says Alvi

APEC leaders call for free and open trade to drive economic recovery

Global tax evasion costs $427bn per year: NGO

FBR to establish CITRO for centralised refund payment

Pakistan improves implementation of WTO's TFA to 79pc in Nov

ECC approves $150m technical grant for Covid-19 vaccine

Resolution of construction sector's issues: PM directs Telecommunication & Nepra to work with SBP

Low-cost and affordable housing finance: SBP announces new regulatory incentives

Two urea plants: Ministry under pressure to extend period of cheap RLNG supply

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.