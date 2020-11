Clarification

KARACHI: LNG Easy Private Limited would like to clarify that "contrary to the news report", LNG Virtual Pipeline Tripartite MOU was signed exclusively between LNG Easy Private Limited, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Pakistan Railways on Thursday November 19th 2020 for developing Pakistan's First ever LNG Virtual Pipeline in process to fulfill regulatory requirements.

The MoU signed between Metro Gas Private Limited and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is a separate matter between the two organizations.-PR

