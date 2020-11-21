Syed Salah-ud-din takes charge of MC

KARACHI: Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) 19-grade officer Syed Salah-ud- din Ahmed on Thursday took charge as Metropolitan Commissioner. Earlier, he was serving as Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's Senior Director Municipal Services. He had also served as Deputy Commissioner South.

He holds Masters Degree in public policy from Tokyo Japan. In a statement issued here, Salah-ud-din said that everyone has to play its due role for betterment of Karachi. It is need of the hour to remove encroachment to restore beauty of the city. He said that all available resources are being utilised for removal of encroachment and indiscriminate operation would continue till its logical end.

