Substandard drinking water, juice seized

KARACHI: In continuation of drive initiated against the sale of sub-standard items at different railway stations of Karachi division, the DCO Karachi Nasir Nazeer held a surprise visit of Landhi station and seized sub-standard drinking water bottles and juices.

The DCO imposed a fine of Rs 5000 upon the vendors besides issuing final warning for discontinuing this malpractice.

"The sale of prohibited and sub-standard materials at Karachi division's stations will be completely eradicated," remarked Nazeer.

