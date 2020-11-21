ICT de-seals four sub-sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday de-sealed four sub-sectors after imposing smart lock-down in the areas to control spread of the novel coronavirus. The administration has decided to de-seal the residential areas of the sub sector of I-8/3, I-8/4, G-9/1, G-10/4, and G-6/2 immediately.

The notification issued by the ICT administration said that in exercise of power conferred under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1958, and after detailed survey, contact tracing, ground surveillance and testing of suspected individuals and after completion of quarantine period, the sub-sectors I-8/3, I-8/4, G-9/1, and G-10/4, G-6/2 were de-sealed with the immediate effect until further orders.

