KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 20, 2020).

========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================== As on: 20-11-2020 ========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================== Ismail Iqbal Sec. The Bank Of Khyber 5,500,000 12.50 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500,000 12.50 ========================================================================== Total Turnover 5,500,000 ==========================================================================

