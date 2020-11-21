Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (November 20, 2020).
==========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==========================================================================
As on: 20-11-2020
==========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==========================================================================
Ismail Iqbal Sec. The Bank Of Khyber 5,500,000 12.50
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500,000 12.50
==========================================================================
Total Turnover 5,500,000
==========================================================================
