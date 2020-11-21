KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 20, 2020).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 231,954,721 123,396,725 8,734,253,840 4,974,809,957 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 749,990,559 -843,404,703 (93,414,143) Local Individuals 6,422,360,177 (5,949,300,634) 473,059,543 Local Corporates 3,143,771,967 (3,523,417,367) (379,645,400) ===============================================================================

