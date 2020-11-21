Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 20, 2020).
21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (November 20, 2020).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
231,954,721 123,396,725 8,734,253,840 4,974,809,957
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 749,990,559 -843,404,703 (93,414,143)
Local Individuals 6,422,360,177 (5,949,300,634) 473,059,543
Local Corporates 3,143,771,967 (3,523,417,367) (379,645,400)
