21 Nov 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 20, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (-) 4,168.32
High: 4,215.16
Low: 4,163.17
Net Change: (-) 39.76
Volume ('000): 168,597
Value ('000): 6,502,626
Makt Cap 1,373,950,174,561
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,789.71
NET CH. (-) 20.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,796.20
NET CH. (-) 87.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,432.31
NET CH. (-) 82.84
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,842.82
NET CH. (-) 39.73
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,645.77
NET CH. (-) 28.76
------------------------------------
As on: 20-November-2020
====================================
