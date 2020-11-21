KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 20, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (-) 4,168.32 High: 4,215.16 Low: 4,163.17 Net Change: (-) 39.76 Volume ('000): 168,597 Value ('000): 6,502,626 Makt Cap 1,373,950,174,561 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,789.71 NET CH. (-) 20.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,796.20 NET CH. (-) 87.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,432.31 NET CH. (-) 82.84 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,842.82 NET CH. (-) 39.73 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,645.77 NET CH. (-) 28.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-November-2020 ====================================

