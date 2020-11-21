KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

============================================================================================== Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/ Right Credit on ============================================================================================== Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 31.12.2020 20% Interim Cash Dividend 19.11.2020 National Foods Limited 30.06.2020 25% Bonus Shares 19.11.2020 First UDL Modaraba 30.06.2020 10% Bonus Shares 20.11.2020 Nestle Pakistan Limited 31.12.2020 500% Interim Cash Dividend 19.11.2020 Indus Motor Company Limited 30.06.2121 120% Interim Cash Dividend 20.11.2020 ==============================================================================================

