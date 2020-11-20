AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Pakistan

Three more COVID-19 patients die, 147 more cases reported

  • The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to control infectious disease.
APP 20 Nov 2020

HYDERABAD: Three COVID-19 patients including a woman lost their lives in civil hospital, taking the toll to108 with 147 more positive cases reported in the district on Friday.

Talking to APP, health officials said after change in weather conditions and lack of implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), a surge in COVID-19 cases had been witnessed in the district since the last several weeks.

According to official figures, 58 year old patient identified as Roshan, 70 year lady Khalida and 71 year old Muhammad Yousuf s/o Abdul Sattar breathed their last due to COVID-19 at ICU of Liaquat University Hospital.

As many as 147 new cases had diagnosed coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the tally of active cases in the district to 966 of them 18 were admitted in LU hospital's ICU, HDU and isolation ward while rest were under home isolation, the health officials added.

The district administration also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures were the only way to control infectious disease.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, local administration has launched an awareness campaign in all four talukas of the district and the assistant commissioners were taking strict action against SOPs violations in their respective areas.

COVID 19

Three more COVID-19 patients die, 147 more cases reported

Ravi City, Bundle Island projects to have positive impact on economy, people's lives: PM

Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM

Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit

Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told

COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city

Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election

Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters