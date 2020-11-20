17 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: As many as 17 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Friday that 571 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories of Faisalabad.

Out of these17 were tested positive while the virus was not detected in the remaining.

He said total 635 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, including 550 beds in the Allied Hospital and 85 beds in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.

He said that 37 patients with 22 positive were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 25 patients with one positive were under treatment in the DHQ Hospital.