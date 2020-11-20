Pakistan
17 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
- He said total 635 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, including 550 beds in the Allied Hospital and 85 beds in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.
20 Nov 2020
FAISALABAD: As many as 17 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.
Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Friday that 571 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private laboratories of Faisalabad.
Out of these17 were tested positive while the virus was not detected in the remaining.
He said total 635 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, including 550 beds in the Allied Hospital and 85 beds in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad.
He said that 37 patients with 22 positive were under treatment in the Allied Hospital while 25 patients with one positive were under treatment in the DHQ Hospital.
Kabul visit ‘another step’ to convey Pakistan’s commitment for Afghan peace: PM
17 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad
Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM
Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit
Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told
COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city
Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Read more stories
Comments