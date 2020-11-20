Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday, while expressing satisfaction over the business community’s appreciation on the decision for reduced power tariff, said maximum facilitation of the industrial sector was among the government’s priorities.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, who apprised him of the industrial package, and matters related to the energy and petroleum sectors, a PM Office press release said.

The minister also briefed the prime minister on various development projects for the Haripur District.