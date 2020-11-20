Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his visit to Kabul was another step towards conveying Pakistan's commitment to peace in Afghanistan.

The prime minister made these comments via tweet stating that he had never believed in military solutions which is why he always believed that in Afghanistan peace would be achieved through political dialogue.

“After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity [and] trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans [and] Pakistanis,” he said.

He further said that their people in the tribal areas, who have suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, will especially benefit from peace and trade.

Khan made his maiden visit to Kabul on Thursday where he met Afghan president Ashraf Ghani.

After holding a one-on-one meeting between the two top leaders, PM Imran Khan showed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.