Pakistan
Kabul visit ‘another step’ to convey Pakistan’s commitment for Afghan peace: PM
20 Nov 2020
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that his maiden visit to Kabul on Thursday was “another step towards conveying Pakistan's commitment to peace in Afghanistan.”
On Twitter, the prime minister said he never believed in military solutions, rather always believed that peace in Afghanistan would be achieved through political dialogue.
“After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity & trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans & Pakistanis,” he added.
The prime minister said the Pakistani people living in the tribal areas, who had suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, would especially benefit from peace and trade.
