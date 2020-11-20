World
COVID-19 infections have levelled off in England
- The ONS said daily COVID infections in England rose by an estimated 38,900 in the most recent week, to November 14, down from around 50,000 the week before.
20 Nov 2020
LONDON: The number of COVID-19 infections in England appears to have levelled off in recent weeks, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
The ONS said daily COVID infections in England rose by an estimated 38,900 in the most recent week, to November 14, down from around 50,000 the week before.
"The incidence rate appears to have levelled off in recent weeks," it said in a statement.
Overall prevalence of COVID-19 infections however rose to 1 in 80 people from 1 in 85 the previous week.
Kabul visit ‘another step’ to convey Pakistan’s commitment for Afghan peace: PM
COVID-19 infections have levelled off in England
Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM
Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit
Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told
COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city
Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Read more stories
Comments