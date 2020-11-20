Markets
Ugandan shilling flat, draws support from offshore investors
20 Nov 2020
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was unchanged on Friday, partly supported by hard currency inflows from offshore investors who participated in this week's Treasury auction.
At 1213 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,700/3,710, same level as Thursday's close.
