Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecasted that Karachi is expected to receive its first winter shower in next week due to advent of the western system.
As per details, the port city would receive light to moderate rain of the winter season from Nov 23 to -25 due to the westerly rain system, which will enter the metropolis Nov 22.
The system to enter Pakistan from Monday will cause precipitation and snowfall in the mountainous region in Northern areas, the department said.
Karachi expects first winter rain next week: Met office
