AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Business

Singapore Hopes to Attract Top Global Tech Talent With New Visa Program

  • Singapore launches a visa program known as the Tech.Pass program to attract 500 tech individuals who have a proven track record of contributing to the global technology ecosystem.
BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2020
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

Singapore launches a visa program known as the Tech.Pass program to attract 500 tech individuals who have a proven track record of contributing to the global technology ecosystem.

It is reported that under this program qualified tech individuals can secure a visa that will allow them to start and operate more than one company and become investors, consultants or mentors for local startups. According to the Economic Development Board of Singapore, this visa program will offer more flexibility for companies to draw top global tech talent.

Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing also adds that “Tech.Pass will add to the critical mass of established tech talent in Singapore and create a ‘flywheel effect’ to further strengthen our position as a leading tech hub for the region,”

The program starts in January. However, the Candidates must meet two of the three requirements before they can apply for it.

  1. The Candidate must have last drawn a monthly salary of at least S$20,000 ($14,800)
  2. He or she must have at least five years of experience in leading a tech company with a valuation or market value of at least $500 million
  3. The Candidate must have at least five years of experience in developing a tech product that has at least 100,000 monthly active users or at least $100 million of revenue.

It is evident that this two-year visa is directed towards more highly accomplished entrepreneurs and technical experts which can contribute towards Singapore's goals to become the region’s technology and innovation hub.

technology work visa

Singapore Hopes to Attract Top Global Tech Talent With New Visa Program

Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM

Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit

Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told

COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city

Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election

Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters