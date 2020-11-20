AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
Rice valuing $499.485 million exported in four months

  • The exports of basmati rice during the period under review reduced by 34.87pc as compared the exports of same period of last year, the data reveled.
APP 20 Nov 2020

ISLAMABAD: About 838,770 metric tons of rice valuing $499.485 million exported during first four months of current financial year as compared the exports of 1,176,228 metric tons worth $633.797 million of corresponding period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, rice exports from the country during the period from July-October, 2020-21 decreased by 21.19pc as compared the exports of the same period of last year.

During the period under review about 170,729 metric tons of Basmati rice worth $168.745 million exported as against the exports of 283,458 metric tins valuing 259.099 million of same period of last year.

The exports of basmati rice during the period under review reduced by 34.87pc as compared the exports of same period of last year, the data reveled.

However, during last four months, exports of vegetable grew by 20.16pc as about 156,286 metric tons of vegetables worth $66.554 million exported, which was recorded at 197,596 metric tons valuing $55.386 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July-September, 2020-21, exports of meat and meat preparation registered growth of 5.83pc as 30,403 metric tons of meat and meat products worth of $102.968 million exported as compared the exports of 25,442 metric tons valuing $97.300 million of same period of last year, it added.

It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 percent as different food commodities costing $2.272 billion imported as against the imports of 1.583 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during the period review went down by 16.77 percent as it was recorded at $1.331 billion from July-October, 2020 as compared to $1.359 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities post 13.42 percent reduction in month of October, 2020, as compared the same month of last year, whereas imports into the country during the period under review grew by 15.14 percent

