World
UK may ease Christmas rules as COVID cases start to flatten, minister says
20 Nov 2020
LONDON: There are signs that coronavirus cases in Britain are starting to flatten as a result of current lockdowns, health minister Matt Hancock said, paving the way for a Christmas period with less stringent restrictions.
"There are encouraging signs that the number of cases is starting to flatten, and that the lockdown that we brought in, earlier this month, is working," Hancock told Sky News, adding that a UK-wide approach to rules for Christmas was being worked on.
"It of course won't be like a normal Christmas, there will have to be rules in place, but we hope that they'll allow for a bit more of that normal Christmas that people really look forward to."
