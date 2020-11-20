World
China says opposes official interactions between U.S., Taiwan
- China opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan and will make a "necessary" response to any visit to the island.
20 Nov 2020
BEIJING: China opposes all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan and will make a "necessary" response to any visit to the island by the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
Kabul visit ‘another step’ to convey Pakistan’s commitment for Afghan peace: PM
China says opposes official interactions between U.S., Taiwan
Facilitation of industrial sector among govt priorities: PM
Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit
Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told
COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city
Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Read more stories
Comments