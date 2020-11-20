World
Russia reports record high 24,318 new coronavirus infections
- Authorities also reported 461 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,311.
20 Nov 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record high of 24,318 new coronavirus infections on Friday, including 6,902 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 2,039,926.
Authorities also reported 461 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 35,311.
Kabul visit ‘another step’ to convey Pakistan’s commitment for Afghan peace: PM
Russia reports record high 24,318 new coronavirus infections
Pakistan has greatest stake in Afghan peace: PM Imran on Kabul visit
Construction projects in Punjab, KPK to generate Rs1.1trn economic activity; PM told
COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city
Biden denounces 'irresponsible' Trump fight to reverse election
Peshawar administration denies PDM's request to hold rally on Sunday
Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January
Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation
Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures
LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif
Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules
Read more stories
Comments