AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100 even as virus woes, Brexit uncertainty remain

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2pc, with energy, pharmaceutical and mining stocks among the biggest boosters.
Reuters 20 Nov 2020

London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Friday, as a weaker pound boosted shares of exporters, although gains were capped on concerns over economic damage from rising coronavirus cases and a Brexit-trade deal uncertainty with the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.2pc, with energy, pharmaceutical and mining stocks among the biggest boosters.

A weaker pound lifted shares of large, dollar-earning companies such as Diageo Plc and British American Tobbacco Plc.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.2pc.

Official data showed that British retail sales rose 1.2pc in October, up 5.8pc on-year, but a Reuters poll stated that Britain is on course for a double-dip recession as renewed lockdown measures to curb a second wave of infections deliver another hammer blow to economic activity.

In company news, Sage Group Plc fell 10.2pc after the software firm reported a 3.7pc drop in full-year organic operating profit.

