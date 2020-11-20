COVID-19 resurge: Karachi commissioner announces to impose micro, smart lockdown across city

Amid coronavirus (COVID-19) resurge across the country, the Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has announced to impose smart and micro lockdowns across all districts of the city by today or tomorrow.

As per details, the decision was made during the meeting chaired by the Commissioner on Friday and was attended by DCs and DHOs in the city.

He said, "Micro lockdowns will be imposed in districts Malir and Korangi."

"All deputy commissioners should consult their respective health officers [on the lockdowns]. While the notification in this regard will be issued by today or tomorrow,” he added.

The number of coronavirus cases in Karachi are rapidly increasing and the people are frequently found violating the SOPs.

The commissioner said that Karachi's districts south, east, central and west will release notifications announcing the imposition of smart lockdowns by tomorrow (Saturday).

In areas where the smart lockdowns will be imposed, no more than four persons will be allowed to gather at one place and wearing masks will be made compulsory. Only one person will be allowed to leave his/her house and will have to explain the reason for venturing out to law enforcement personnel.

Masses wouldn’t be allowed to hold events or social gathering in areas where the smart lockdowns will be imposed.

Meanwhile, about 2,738 new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 368,665. With 36 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,561.

So far, a total of 327,542 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 33,562.