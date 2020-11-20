AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Hong Kong shares edge up on consumer and material boost; post third consecutive weekly gain

  • The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking material stocks gained 2.74pc, while the consumer staple sub-index ended 1.69pc higher on Friday.
Reuters 20 Nov 2020

BEIJING/SHANGHAI: Hong Kong shares edged up on Friday to post their third consecutive weekly advance, led by consumer and material stocks, tracking mainland gains on upbeat data and policy support during the week.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 94.57 points or 0.36pc at 26,451.54.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.02pc to 10,553.35.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking material stocks gained 2.74pc, while the consumer staple sub-index ended 1.69pc higher on Friday.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was WuXi Biologics Inc, which gained 5.57pc, while the biggest loser was China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd, which fell 3.79pc

For the week, HSI rose 1.13pc, while HSCE up 0.1pc, as investors cheered news of Beijing's pledge to boost domestic consumption and promote an innovation-driven growth model to salvage a pandemic-ravaged economy.

China will promote economic growth to a "reasonable" range while pursuing higher quality development, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying on Tuesday night by state radio.

Li also pledged expanded consumption of cars and consumption in rural areas, according to a report by state broadcaster CCTV, which boost recovery hopes.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.44pc at 3,377.73 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.31pc.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.52pc, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.42pc.

