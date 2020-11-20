AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will be overturned: Beijing

  • On Friday, China reiterated its support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, stressing that any scheme to sabotage the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not succeed.
BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2020

BEIJING, CHINA: On Friday, China reiterated its support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, stressing that any scheme to sabotage the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not succeed.

China on Friday reaffirmed its support to Pakistan in fighting terrorist forces and stressed that any scheme to sabotage the building of an economic corridor linking the two countries will not succeed.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry made these remarks at a press briefing pertaining to Pakistan's recent allegations of funding terrorist factions in the country.

Last week, Director-General of ISPR and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of sponsoring terrorist factions in the country, in an effort to destabilise the country; citing to evidence to back their claims of covert Indian attempts to target CPEC projects.

Zhao stated that China opposes any form of terrorism, or double standards on anti-terrorism, calling on the international community to jointly fight terrorism and maintain lasting mutual security; adding that China appreciates Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices in their fight against terrorism.

He noted that CPEC is pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that it would not only boost regional economic development but also encourage interconnectivity and common prosperity in the region. Zhao stated that "We are confident in the successful construction and operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with the support from the international community and joint efforts with Pakistan", adding that "We also believe that any scheme to sabotage the construction of the corridor will not succeed".

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will be overturned: Beijing

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules

Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat

State Bank MPC on Monday

PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters