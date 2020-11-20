Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will be overturned: Beijing

BEIJING, CHINA: On Friday, China reiterated its support to Pakistan in combating terrorism, stressing that any scheme to sabotage the building of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will not succeed.

The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry made these remarks at a press briefing pertaining to Pakistan's recent allegations of funding terrorist factions in the country.

Last week, Director-General of ISPR and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of sponsoring terrorist factions in the country, in an effort to destabilise the country; citing to evidence to back their claims of covert Indian attempts to target CPEC projects.

Zhao stated that China opposes any form of terrorism, or double standards on anti-terrorism, calling on the international community to jointly fight terrorism and maintain lasting mutual security; adding that China appreciates Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices in their fight against terrorism.

He noted that CPEC is pilot program under the Belt and Road Initiative, adding that it would not only boost regional economic development but also encourage interconnectivity and common prosperity in the region. Zhao stated that "We are confident in the successful construction and operation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor with the support from the international community and joint efforts with Pakistan", adding that "We also believe that any scheme to sabotage the construction of the corridor will not succeed".