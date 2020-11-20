World
Finland to ban public meetings of more than 20 in Helsinki region
- While Finland's 14-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants remains at Europe's lowest level at 58.
20 Nov 2020
HELSINKI: Public meetings of more than 20 people will be banned in the Helsinki region to combat a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, Finnish authorities said on Friday.
While Finland's 14-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants remains at Europe's lowest level at 58, public health authorities said the rate was nearly twice as high in the capital region and thus the new restrictions were needed.
