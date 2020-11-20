AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

South Korea's NOFI buys about 200,000 tonnes corn

  • The corn was bought in three consignments for 2021 arrival, with all prices having an additional $1.25 a tonne surcharge for port unloading, they said.
Reuters 20 Nov 2020

HAMBURG: South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 200,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender that closed on Friday, European traders said.

The corn was bought in three consignments for 2021 arrival, with all prices having an additional $1.25 a tonne surcharge for port unloading, they said.

The first consignment of 66,000 tonnes for arrival around April 30 was bought at an estimated $243.20 a tonne c&f from trading house Pan Ocean, traders said.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is sought between March 28 and April 16, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between March 8 and March 27, if from South America between March 3 and March 22 or from South Africa between March 13 and March 22.

The second consignment of 68,000 tonnes for arrival around May 15 was bought at $241.99 a tonne c&f, with Bunge believed to be the seller.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the second consignment is sought between April 12 and May 1, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between March 23 and April 11, if from South America between March 18 and April 6 or from South Africa between March 28 and April 16.

The third consignment of 66,000 tonnes for arrival around May 25 was also bought at $241.99 a tonne c&f from trading house ADM.

If from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the third consignment is sought between April 22 and May 11, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between April 2 and April 21, if from South America between March 28 and April 16 or from South Africa between April 7 and April 26.

Korean importer FLC also bought corn on Friday.

Corn

South Korea's NOFI buys about 200,000 tonnes corn

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules

Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat

State Bank MPC on Monday

PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters