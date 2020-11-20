AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
World

Erdogan says rate hike was bitter but necessary pill for Turkey

  • "We are aware that we need to take some bitter pills if needed at this stage. I evaluate yesterday's interest rate hike decision in this framework," he said.
Reuters 20 Nov 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that the central bank's 475-point interest rate hike a day earlier was a bitter pill to be taken in order to lower inflation, which has been stuck near 12pc all year.

"We are aware that we need to take some bitter pills if needed at this stage. I evaluate yesterday's interest rate hike decision in this framework," he said.

Speaking to business leaders in Istanbul, Erdogan also said he believed declining inflation will stabilise the currency and repeated his unorthodox economic view that interest rates are the cause of inflation.

"Our real target is to first bring down inflation to single digits as soon as possible, then to the levels in our medium-term targets and to ensure that interest rates come down in line with this," the president said.

Turkey's central bank hiked its key rate to 15pc and pledged to remain tough on inflation on Thursday, meeting lofty expectations and boosting the lira under the newly appointed governor Naci Agbal.

The rate hike was the sharpest in more than two years and could support the lira after it hit a series of record lows since the summer, though it could also slow an economic recovery from coronavirus fallout.

In his speech, Erdogan also called for domestic investors to bring savings back from abroad and from under the mattresses in order to boost the economy.

Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan says rate hike was bitter but necessary pill for Turkey

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules

Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat

State Bank MPC on Monday

PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters