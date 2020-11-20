AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,164 Decreased By ▼ -37.28 (-0.89%)
BR30 20,942 Decreased By ▼ -237.33 (-1.12%)
KSE100 40,187 Decreased By ▼ -353.52 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,903 Decreased By ▼ -153.34 (-0.9%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Markets

London stocks rise on upbeat retail sales data

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5pc, boosted by aero and pharmaceutical stocks, with energy and mining shares also tracking commodity prices higher.
Reuters 20 Nov 2020

London stocks inched higher on Friday as upbeat retail sales data, the prospect of easing coronavirus restrictions and hopes for a vaccine set the benchmark indexes on course for their third straight week of gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.5pc, boosted by aero and pharmaceutical stocks, with energy and mining shares also tracking commodity prices higher.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2pc, led by travel and leisure and retailer stocks.

Official data showed British retail sales rose a higher-than-expected 1.2pc in October, ahead of the recent restrictions.

A Reuters poll found Britain is on course for a double-dip recession as a result of the renewed lockdown measures.

"The question now is whether the retail sector can pull off an equally rapid rebound after this second lockdown," ING economist James Smith said.

"The answer, we suspect, is mixed."

Meanwhile, UK Health Secretary said Britain may allow a Christmas period with less stringent restrictions as there were signs that domestic coronavirus cases were starting to flatten as a result of the current lockdowns.

Uncertainty over Brexit negotiations has also capped gains on the FTSE 100 this week following a jump of about 13pc in the past two weeks.

A senior EU diplomat told envoys in Brussels that an agreement with Britain was very close on most issues, but differences persisted over fishing rights, guarantees of fair competition and ways to solve future disputes.

Among other stock movers, Sage Group Plc tumbled 11.4pc after the software firm reported a 3.7pc drop in full-year organic operating profit.

British Land fell 1.1pc after Barclays cut its target price on the stock.

London stocks

London stocks rise on upbeat retail sales data

Punjab govt bans indoor weddings till January

Facebook, Twitter, Google form alliance to stop COVID vaccine misinformation

Trump, Xi to meet at virtual Asia Pacific forum as trade spat endures

LDA plots case: NAB completes inquiry against Nawaz Sharif

Tech co’s could make their services unavailable in Pakistan amid new rules

Flour rates decline with the arrival of imported wheat

State Bank MPC on Monday

PM says peace objective behind visit to Kabul amid rising violence

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters