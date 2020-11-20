Pakistan Railways reduces KCR fare to Rs30

Just a day after resumption of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) train service, the fare has been reduced to Rs30 from Rs50 on Friday.

As per the notification issued by the Pakistan Railways, the fare for one-side has been fixed at Rs30.

Furthermore, the passengers can travel free of cost via KCR train only for today (Friday).

The service between City Station to Pipri resumed on Thursday after a long wait of 25 years.

Due to the inactivity of 14 km track from City Station to Orangi Station, Karachi Circular Railway is currently running from Pipri Yard to Karachi City (only 13 out of 21 stations in total). Between the remaining 8 stations, underpasses and overhead bridges have to be constructed for which a new date of December 15 to 30 has been given for running circular train on the remaining 14 km track.

According to officials, the circular train will cover a distance of 46 km in an hour and a half. Railway officials say that Karachi Circular Railway is a deficit deal, its operational expenses will not be met. However, thanks to the Supreme Court that the circular railway is being restored incompletely after 6 months of struggle.