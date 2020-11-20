AVN 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.02%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 130.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.02%)
DCL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
DGKC 104.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.97%)
EFERT 66.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
EPCL 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.83%)
HBL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.79%)
KAPCO 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
MLCF 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.45%)
OGDC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.57%)
PAEL 32.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.84%)
PIBTL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PIOC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
PPL 85.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PSO 192.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.04%)
SNGP 46.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.62%)
STPL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TRG 55.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.85%)
UNITY 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.26%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (0.1%)
BR30 21,146 Decreased By ▼ -33.92 (-0.16%)
KSE100 40,520 Decreased By ▼ -20.89 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,041 Decreased By ▼ -15.19 (-0.09%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ►
Life & Style

Jailed producer Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19, spokesmen say

Reuters Updated 20 Nov 2020

Follow BR Lifestyle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has not contracted the novel coronavirus while in prison, his spokesmen said on Thursday, but he is being closely monitored due to a number of other health issues.

Weinstein, 68, is serving 23 years in prison in New York after being convicted in February for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty at the trial, is appealing.

His health became a cause of concern earlier this week when it was reported that he was running a high fever and was being tested for the virus.

“We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored. We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19,” Weinstein’s spokesman Juda Engelmayer and Craig Rothfeld, his health representative said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Weinstein’s health was being closely monitored for underlying health issues that include a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis.

Jailed producer Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19, spokesmen say

Two soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in SW

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on 'Shared Vision'

US envoy appreciates Pakistan's relentless support

Global economy recovering, but may be losing momentum: IMF

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade

C/A stays surplus for 4th month

Readymade garments, bedwear exports post growth: Hafeez

Investigation report submitted to SHC: Technical fault led to 2016 ATR crash

NTC to be exempted from 8 percent minimum tax

TLP chief Allama Rizvi dies

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters