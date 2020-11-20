Nine districts of southern Balochistan: Rs 600 billion will be spent on various projects: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said the development of Balochistan was the prime focus of government for which Rs600 billion would be spent on different projects in nine districts of the Southern Balochistan within three years.

Addressing a news conference along with ministers for information, communications, and defence productions, he said those projects would help improve the living standards, and law & order situation.

Asad said the government intended to get the private sector involved in the development of Balochistan too.

While briefing about the package, Umar said the package had been designed under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran khan who had firm believe to elevate the deprived segment of the society.

The minister remarked it as a historic package with an integrated strategy to ensure that people belonging to all segments of society should get benefit from this package.

The minister hoped that after the completion of this programme, the most deprived part of the country would see prosperity, and it would become practical example of PM Imran Khan's vision of 'Naya Pakistan.'

Umar said the approach of allocating money for development projects was different in the past which was not integrated either, however, now, under a new system, all the sectors and ministries will be engaged collectively.

For instance, he said in southern Balochistan, agriculture was the most important source of income for locals for which, the people need water, for which dams would have to be built.

Once the water is also available and people start producing grains, fruits and other products, but they did not have resources to sell them in big cities.

So the government would establish industries in those areas to make them able to preserve and add value to their products.

Further, he said only 12 percent people of the area are currently enjoying facility of government electricity but now the government is all set to provide electricity to over 57 percent population of the area, and for this off-grid electricity option will also be implemented to provide electricity to the scattered population of the area.

Under this plan, the government would also build 16 new dams, which will irrigate about 150,000 acres of land.

Besides, he said around 640,000 children would be given distant education, while getting connected to the teachers in big cities, and for the purpose, teachers will also be given training.

Under lWaseela-e-Taleem Programme,' as many as 83,000 children would be given free education and the government would also pay stipend of Rs 1,500 to a boy and Rs 2,000 to a girl's parents on monthly basis.

Around 35,000 young people of the area would be given training to earn as a freelancer, he added.

Further, he said in the health sector, 200 health centers would be up-graded providing modern health equipment, doctors, and other paramedical staff.

Under Sehat Nashonuma Programme, the minister said pregnant ladies and newborn babies would be provided with required food, so that the problem of stunting could be prevented.

He said several initiatives were being taken to meet malnutrition and stunting issues.

He informed that the area was suitable for olive and date cultivation, so the government would establish an olive processing unit, and three date processing units to make the local farmers able to add value to their produce.

Similarly, under this programme, billions of rupees would also be spent on road projects to connect the area with rest of the country, he added.

He said the federal government would fully support Balochistan Exploration Company to explore minerals in the province.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal said mega projects in nine districts of Balochistan would enable streamlining the province in the national development mainstream.

She said for the first time, a prime minister of the country visited southern Balochistan in last 50 years, and termed it a historic day for the people of the province, which gave them a hope for development.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said focusing on all underdeveloped areas, including Balochistan, was the top priority of the government.

Communication Minister Murad Saeed, while speaking on the occasion, said several roads and highways with length 3,083 kilometers would be constructed in the country including projects on western route under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Replying to a question, Asad Umar said contrary to the past, we have not only identified the development projects, but we are going to establish an integrated governance structure, which will ensure timely implementation of the projects.

Replying to another query, he said first the government had announced package for erstwhile FATA, then for Karachi, and now it had announced the package for South Balochistan.

The development won't stop here but we will also bring packages for northern Balochistan, interior Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan as per the vision of PM Imran Khan to provide equal opportunities to all the segments of society and parts of the country, he added.

