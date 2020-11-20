NCOC concerned over surge in Covid-19 positive cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 2,547 coronavirus cases which is the highest number in the past four months by carrying out 36,899 tests, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported on Thursday.

According to the NCOC, the country over the past 24 hours lost 18 more lives, taking the death tally to 7,248.

Since start of coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan so far has reported 367,236 cases following 1,193 new Covid-19 cases reported by Sindh government, and 116 by Azad Jammu and Kashmir government of which 326,674 have recovered.

Pakistan on July 13, 2020 reported 2,769 cases after that a decline continued but now an increase in coronavirus cases are seen once again.

Punjab has detected 658 new coronavirus cases by performing 13,754 tests, while 10 lives have been lost in the last 24 hours in the province.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab since the breakout of coronavirus, total 2,519 lives have been lost, while 97,846 people have recovered.

Overall the provincial tally of coronavirus patients has reached 112,284.

The PDMA Punjab said that total 1,803,216 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Punjab till date.

The current testing capacity in the province stands at 17,320.

In Punjab, 22 individuals have recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

Sindh on Thursday evening reported 1,193 new cases of coronavirus taking the provincial tally to 159,752.

According to a statement issued from the chief minister Sindh's office, the province also reported 16 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the total number of cases in the province had now reached 159,752, while the death toll stood at 2,780.

According to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Health Department, the province has recorded 237 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, marking a week of more than 200 daily virus cases.

KP's provincial caseload has risen to 43,052.

Meanwhile, Balochistan has reported 53 new cases and one more death, taking the provincial tally of cases to 16,582, and deaths to 157.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) health department Thursday reported 116 new coronavirus cases, two deaths, and 52 recoveries.

According to the AJK health department, 818 tests were carried out in the region taking test tally to 75,954 of which 5,806 were positive with 4,262 recoveries, since the outbreak of pandemic.

The AJK government so far has reported 134 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

According to the District Health Officer Islamabad, the federal capital during the past 24 hours registered 407 new coronavirus cases and two deaths by conducting 6,132 tests with 6.6 percent positivity rate.

The Covid-19 death toll in federal capital has reached 265.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020