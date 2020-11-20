No possibility of talks with current regime at any level: Rana

LAHORE: Terming year 2021 as "election year," Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has ruled out any possibility of talks with the current regime led by Imran Khan.

Talking to media here at the PML-N Secretariat on Thursday, Rana said they offered "Charter of Economy" to the government with full sincerity but in reply they baselessly labeled them as plunderers. "Now the opposition would not hold negotiations with the current government on any issue including electoral reforms," he said, adding: "There would not be dialogues at any level with the sitting regime."

The PML-N leader maintained that there is no need to hold Local Bodies election, as now general elections will be held in the country.

Criticizing the PTI government, Rana said the government is using corona for political objectives. Wherever, the opposition held public rally, corona escapes, he said.

On a query, the PML-N leader said they do not require any permission to hold PDM rally in Lahore on December 13; if any hindrance is created, situation will aggravate and the government would be responsible.

To another query, he said the Islamabad High Court has directed to follow SOPs and we would implement the directions.

He welcomed the decision of Accountability Court directing the authorities not to bring Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza in armoured vehicle at Accountability Court.

Earlier, Rana held consultative meeting in which arrangements for December 13 PDM rally in Lahore, were discussed.

In the meeting, duties were assigned to the PML-N leaders to make arrangements for the rally. It was decided to mobilize the party workers and supporters for maximum participation in the rally.

The PML-N has placed order of preparation of 0.5 million surgical masks for December 13 rally.

There will be sign of lion and slogan of 'vote ko izzat do'.

