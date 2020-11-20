AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (November 19, 2020).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                   on 18-11-2020
===========================================================================
37.324 kg         9,300        180        9,480          9,430       + 50/-
Equivalent
40 kgs            9,967        193        10,160        10,106       + 53/-
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

