Cotton Spot Rates
20 Nov 2020
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (November 19, 2020).
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 18-11-2020
37.324 kg 9,300 180 9,480 9,430 + 50/-
Equivalent
40 kgs 9,967 193 10,160 10,106 + 53/-
