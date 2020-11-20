US government recommends not travelling over Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Americans Thursday against travelling for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the coronavirus spreads out of control.

"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period," Henry Walke, a CDC doctor in charge of the day to day management of CDC's pandemic response, told reporters. "It's not a requirement. It's a strong recommendation."

US coronavirus deaths passed a quarter of a million people Wednesday as New York announced it would close schools to battle a rise in infections and anti-restriction protests in Europe turned violent.

America has now registered 250,426 fatalities, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, by far the highest reported national death toll.-AFP