EFP-led team to attend 2020 MUSIAD Trade Expo

KARACHI: President Employers' Federation of Pakistan and Chairman EFP Economic Council Ismail Suttar is leading a trade delegation comprising of patriotic industrial stalwarts from Pakistan to attend 2020 MUSIAD Expo in Istanbul, Turkey.

In a press release, EFP stated that with sector-wise B2Bs with 8,000 plus exhibitors from all parts of the world, the Expo is a great opportunity for Pakistan to consolidate its bilateral trade links with both Turkey and the world.

The MUSIAD is the largest business platform in Turkey and receives support and demand from across the world in welcoming participants from numerous industries and organizations to engage in panel discussions and one-on-one business meetings to strengthen Turkey's clout in world markets.

Ismail Suttar, who would be accompanied by Mehmood Arshad, Director EFP EC, informed that this fair would provide an excellent opportunity to promote Pakistani products and, at the same time, there would be a lot of networking with buyers and representatives from many countries. He added that the EFP is determined to bring investment into Pakistani sectors like minerals, fisheries and tourism, which is also one of the prime reasons for forming the Economic Council that performs intensive research and interacts with foreign organizations, to promote the economic potential of Pakistan.

The third day of the Expo will feature a Signature MOU-signing ceremony between MUSIAD and participating countries. Ismail says this will be a golden opportunity to seal some export deals. The EFP EC has been diligently targeting the mineral resources available in Pakistan and has prepared a long-term action plan to ensure that lesser raw minerals and more value-added minerals are exported.

Ismail said that at the fair, he would promote minerals as well as other notable industrial products manufactured in Pakistan. He added that the Economic Council would concentrate on opening new avenues for Pakistan manufacturers since EFP in the Apex Body of Employers of Pakistan.-PR

