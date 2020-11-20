Restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles: Policy taking its toll on economy: KCCI

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President M. Shariq Vohra and his counterpart at the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) Wasiq Hussain Khan have expressed concerns over the awful state of the Native Jetty Bridge which, if not promptly addressed, may result in completely halting all the import-export operations of the country anytime as this important bridge is the only source that connects Karachi Port with the city and the rest of the country.

These concerns were expressed at a meeting during the visit of a KCAA delegation to the KCCI. They appealed to the government to look into the dilapidated road infrastructure near Karachi Port which had to be improved on priority basis. "Road infrastructure at Port Qasim is also not an exception as the situation at that port is also really worrisome," they added.

Shariq Vohra said, "It is really unfortunate that Karachi Port remains functional for hardly eight hours a day due to ban on movement of heavy vehicles, which happens nowhere as the ports around the world remain fully operational round the clock.

"We fully understand the traffic-related issues in Karachi, but disallowing the movement of heavy vehicles for so many hours a day is not the right solution. Hence, the government will have to pay attention to KCCI's logical demand to construct an elevated corridor exclusively for the heavy vehicles which could connect Karachi Port with the highway without touching any road of the city," he added.

He also underscored the need for making collective efforts in dealing with numerous ports and shipping-related issues which had been pending for the last so many years, particularly those being created by the shipping agents and terminal operators.

He underscored the need to create a strong liaison between the KCCI and the KCAA so that the clearance-related issues either being created by the terminal operators or the customs could be taken up on priority basis and resolved amicably.

Since the KCCI was ready to play its part in facilitating trade, the KCAA must also maintain close liaison with this chamber and give its valuable inputs for resolving issues as it was the KCAA which had an ocean of knowledge because of its wide interaction and scope, the KCCI chief said.

"It will be a success if I succeeded in getting at least four to five major issues which have been pending resolved during my tenure at the KCCI," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, KCAA President Wasiq Hussain stated that the KCAA had been constantly demanding establishment of a shipping regulatory authority, but legislation on setting up of this authority lied unattended at the Senate. Due to lack of this crucial authority, both the importers and exporters remained totally ignorant about whom to approach for assistance.

He said, "We also face numerous issues because of terminal operators who start charging demurrage from the date of arrival of the ship by totally ignoring the rule that allows five free days before the implementation of demurrage. In addition to grounding issues, there are a host of other issues which have to be taken up and resolved in consultation with all the stakeholders," he added.

KCAA General-Secretary Mahmood-ul-Hassan Awan also said that the Karachi chamber would have to work closely with the KCAA as the latter alone could not achieve all the objectives. "Shortage of workforce at the customs is another serious problem that requires attention as the work which needs to be done by at least ten individuals is currently being done by only two customs officials which delays the overall clearance process and intensifies the hardships of the traders," he said.

