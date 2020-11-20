AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.16%)
21 transformers loaded above 80pc of rated capacity: NTDC

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2020

LAHORE: Out of 43 transformers at 500/220 kV level, 21 transformers (48.84%) are loaded above 80% their rated capacity. Similarly, out of 160 transformers at 220/132 kV level, 91 are over-loaded representing around 56.87% over-loading in the system, says a report issued by the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

Similarly, the number of planned outages at 500 kV and 220 kV levels during FY 2019-20 has decreased as compared to FY 2018-19. The report has added that the number of forced outages at 500 kV level in FY 2019-20 have also decreased as compared to FY 2018-19. The total duration of planned outages at 500 kV and 220 kV level decreased during FY 2019-20 as compared to FY 2018-19, it said.

The NTDC is the national grid company in Pakistan and its transmission network is spreading all over the country except the area served by KE. As of 30th June, 2020, NTDC is maintaining 16 grid stations of 500 kV with a transformation capacity of 23,400 MVA. There are 43 transformers of 500/220 kV and 33 transformers of 220/132 kV installed at these grid stations. NTDC also maintains 45 grid stations of 220 kV with transformation capacity of 31,900 MVA. There are 127 transformers of 220/132 kV installed at 220 kV grid stations.

According to the report, the length of transmission lines of NTDC at 500 kV increased from 6,417 km to 7,238 km while the length of transmission line at 220 kV increased from 11,219 km to 11,281 km during FY 2019-20. Similarly, one power transformer has been added at 500/220 kV level while 03 of power transformers have been added at 220/132 kV level in NTDC system during FY 2019-20.

