Legislative business: Special training will be imparted to officers: Senate chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday said that special training to the federal and provincial government officers would be imparted on the legislative business in addition to "extending such facilities to the foreign parliamentarians so that they can perform their lawmaking functions more efficiently."

Presiding over meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services ( PIPS), Sanjrani said the scope of PIPS would be broaden with an aim to provide quality parliamentary services to the parliamentarians of the country.

During the meeting, the BoG gave approval for initiating specialized management courses on parliamentary services and legislative business for the federal government and provincial government officers.

A special committee in this regard was constituted earlier to devise a comprehensive policy for training and capacity building of the civil servants and finalise the other details of the course and training programme. The convener of the committee presented the panel's report during the BoG meeting, recommending the duration, number of participants, composition of the groups and other necessary particulars which were unanimously approved by the BoG.

The BoG also accorded approval to the draft of the annual report of PIPS and strengthening of the human resource of the organization to meet the emerging needs. Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Syed Shibli Faraz stressed the need for engaging draftsmen to ensure the quality legislation.

Speaker Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani proposed that the courses for the members of the KP Assembly should be conducted more frequently to enhance their legislative capacity.

Besides Faraz and Ghani, the meeting was attended by a number of BoG members including Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Senator Javed Abbasi, Members National Assembly (MNAs) Amjad Ali Khan and Syed Naveed Qamar, Secretary Senate Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas and Executive Director PIPS Muhammad Anwer.

Sanjrani, who is also the president BoG, said that the legislators need research and accurate data to perform their legislative role effectively. He also apprised the members about the progress of activities and the future plans to efficiently serve the Parliament and provincial legislatures. The chairman Senate / president PIPS BoG appreciated the contributions made by the members during the meeting.

