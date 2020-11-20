Bilawal foresees elimination of PTI government by January

ISLAMABAD: In the backdrop of escalating hostility between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and opposition's anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari predicted on Thursday that the "government in Islamabad will be sent packing by January," saying opposition has in the pipeline the option of resignations from Parliament as part of the plan to dislodge Prime Minister Imran Khan's government.

"We will tell the whole Pakistan about federal government's rigging in Gilgit-Baltistan from the stage of PDM public gathering in Peshawar. We will tell the people that the slogan of 'vote par daaka na manzoor' (stealing of public mandate unacceptable) is getting momentum in GB. We have a programme of public gatherings, then a long march and then resignations from Parliament and will do anything necessary to send Imran Khan Khan home," Bilawal told the media in GB.

He appealed to the independent winners of recently held GB polls "not to trade their victory to a government which is about to end by January. Do not become a minister for two to three months. Protect the rights of people of GB by not being cheated by the federal government."

Bilawal said "The people of Gilgit-Baltistan are supporting the PPP for the last three generations. The people of GB have shown trust on the opposition by voting far more for the opposition parties than the PTI. They have displayed mistrust on this fake PTI government." He was referring to recent polls in GB.

He said that women were not allowed to vote in Tangir in GB. "The entire world knew about it through foreign media present in GB," he said.

The PPP chairman said the election commissioner of GB has proved to be biased in favour of the federal government. "On whose instructions he held a press conference in Islamabad against opposition?" Bilawal said. He alleged that PTI is "telling every independent that he is the candidate of chief minister, this is befooling them but the PTI will not make them chief minister. PTI is cheating all of them. PTI has not nominated their candidate for chief minister whereas PPP has announced its candidate."

He said that the Sindh government was the first in announcing measures to deal with COVID-19 but Imran Khan had made them disputed. "We have to send Imran Khan packing because he has failed on every front whether Kashmir cause to COVID-19 because PTI government does not have the capacity," he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal rejected the allegations levelled by PTI leaders regarding his alleged corruption in a China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan had alleged that opposition parties were using PDM to sabotage CPEC. Moreover, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had accused Ahsan Iqbal of $ 137 corruption in a CPEC project. Responding to these allegations, the PML-N leader said while talking to media, "It's the federal government that is not only trying to make CPEC controversial but also unnecessarily dragging China into this controversy."

Iqbal sought proof from Gill and asked him to substantiate his allegations regarding $ 137 billion. The PML-N leader said that he would initiate legal action if no proof was provided.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's special assistant today alleged that I siphoned away Rs 137 billion out of Rs 315 billion in Multan-Sukkur Motorway project completed under CPEC. I request China to take stock of such a baseless allegation and clear the air of misunderstanding caused by wild allegations involving CPEC," he said.

The PML-N leader requested China's embassy in Pakistan to issue a statement on the matter. "No one can afford to drag a project as important as CPEC into controversies. CPEC is a lifeline for Pakistan," he said

The PML-N leader termed CPEC a "game-changer and best gift of century by a dearest friend in the form of China to Pakistan."

He said "When no one was willing to give us even a dollar, China committed to provide us $ 46 billion. That's how much close Pakistan is to China and vice versa."